Abu Dhabi: The Fodder Market service, launched by Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) in collaboration with TAMM, the government services platform, has seen a remarkable response from livestock owners and breeders.
Since its launch, breeders have flocked to the platform seeking high-quality fodder at competitive prices, resulting in an impressive surge in demand. Within just two weeks of activation, the Fodder Market service has witnessed an overwhelming influx of over 60,000 visitors and conducted more than 37,000 successful transactions.
The total sales during this period surpassed Dh97.2 million, with over 59,000 tonnes of animal feed sold. It’s the largest and first of its kind in the Middle East, catering to approximately 40,000 breeders across the nation, benefiting more than 5 million livestock.
It acts as a crucial link between fodder buyers from different emirates and suppliers authorized by ADAFSA.
Launched under the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ADAFSA, the Fodder Market has been driven by the mission to provide high-quality animal feed at competitive prices and offer safe and sustainable solutions for local fodder companies to access markets.
Located in close proximity to livestock farms (Ezbah), the market is strategically linked to existing regular markets and an online platform for trading feed, making it accessible to companies nationwide.
ADAFSA is steadfast in its commitment to promoting sustainable food production, and the Fodder Market initiative serves as a significant step towards achieving this goal. By seamlessly integrating physical markets and electronic trading, ADAFSA is harnessing its resources and capabilities to regulate the fodder trade in the country, supporting the welfare of livestock and contributing to the nation’s food security.
Caption: Located near livestock farms (Ezbah), the Abu Dhabi Fodder Market is linked to a group of existing regular markets, in addition to an online platform for trading feed available to all companies in the UAE.