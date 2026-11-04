HCT celebrates its largest graduating class of 6,700 students at Abu Dhabi ceremony
Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) graduation ceremony celebrating the largest cohort in its history, comprising more than 6,700 graduates from the 2025–2026 academic year. The ceremony was held at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
According to HCT, the cohort is 43% larger than the previous year’s. Of the graduates, 804 were recognised in distinction and honour categories, and more than 12% finished with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. Fourteen graduates achieved a perfect 4.0.
Held at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi under the theme “Strong Roots. Lasting Impact.” the ceremony brought together graduates from HCT campuses across the UAE.
The ceremony featured a visual presentation tracing HCT’s journey since its founding in 1988 and its key milestones over nearly four decades, highlighting the role of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan in establishing the Colleges and developing their educational model.
Dr. Faisal Alayyan, President and CEO of HCT stressed that celebrating the HCT’s largest graduating cohort is a defining milestone in its journey; not only due to the 43% growth in graduate numbers compared to the previous year, but also because of the progress it reflects in programme and pathway development and improvements in academic and professional outcomes.
Students awarded with Car
The ceremony honoured 18 distinguished graduates, including 14 with a perfect cumulative GPA of 4.0, three with a cumulative GPA of 3.99 and one graduate from the people of determination with a cumulative GPA of 3.58.
Each received a car in recognition of their academic excellence, with the awards made possible by graduation partners.
AW Rostamani Group, the ceremony’s principal partner, provided five of the cars. The remaining cars were presented by strategic partners, including Dubai Islamic Bank and Emirates Transport; excellence partners Lockton and Arabian Company; and the Colleges’ wider network of partners from across economic sectors.
Graduates putting their education into action
Asma Abdulhameed Al Beshr, a pharmacy technician diploma graduate from the Abu Dhabi campus, got a job straight after graduating and has returned to HCT to study for a bachelor’s degree in actuarial science.
Salem Obaid Al Zaabi, a mechatronics engineering technology graduate from Ras Al Khaimah, led a team that built and flight-tested an autonomous unmanned aircraft and took part in a training programme in Canada.
Haamed Marwan Al Ajmani, who studied computer information science (security and forensics) in Dubai, balanced his studies with work, volunteering and national service. He placed second in a competition in Qatar and joined Japan’s Sakura science programme.
Proud parents
Among the proud parents. Was Dr. Ahmed Hussain Al Zarooni who said his daughter Noura, who graduated with a perfect GPA, also won first place in the “HCT Skills” competition.
Ahmed Mohsen Al Shadadi, father of graduate Abdulla Al Shadadi, said: “No joy compares to a father’s joy when he sees the fruit of years of his son’s hard work come to life before his eyes.” he praised his determination to achieve his dreams.
“Today I see him reaping the rewards of his resolve and commitment and getting ready to begin a new stage in his life,” he added.
Employment figures
HCT reported an average annual graduate employment rate of 88% over the past five academic years, with individual years ranging from 84% to 93%. Employment for 2024–2025 graduates stood at 86%.
More than 4,400 members of the Class of 2026 entered the labour market within 12 months of graduating. Among the graduates who joined the workforce between 2019 and 2025, 72% took private-sector roles.
Saeed Mohammed Al Raqbani, Special Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fujairah Charity Association said, “The UAE’s enduring commitment to equipping its young people with education and skills, through leading national institutions such as the Higher Colleges of Technology, reflects a firm belief that young people are the nation’s greatest asset and the foundation of its future.”
Over the past five academic years, more than 3,500 organisations, 87% of them in private sector, have supported student training and graduate employment. Together they have provided more than 19,000 apprenticeship opportunities.
A journey across generation
The Class of 2026’s graduation continues the journey of HCT, founded in 1988, which has graduated over 95,000 graduates whose contributions span government and private sectors across technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, engineering, industry, energy, healthcare, finance, education, creative industries and other vital sectors.
“Over nearly four decades, HCT has evolved alongside the UAE, preparing generations of talent who have contributed to building vital sectors,” said Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chancellor of HCT
Throughout this journey, HCT has continuously developed its programmes and pathways to meet national economic needs and diverse career opportunities. Today, over 25,000 students study at HCT across 54 specialisations.