Japan, UAE strengthen defence cooperation

Japanese Embassy marks 72nd anniversary of Self-Defense Forces at Abu Dhabi reception
Abu Dhabi: Japan has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening defence cooperation with the UAE, highlighting growing military engagement and closer ties between the two countries.
The commitment was highlighted during a reception hosted by the Embassy of Japan in Abu Dhabi on November 11 to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF).
The event was hosted by Japanese Ambassador to the UAE Ken Okaniwa and Defence Attaché Commander Shojiro Kashiwakura.
Ali Abdullah Mohammed Al Ahmed, Assistant Undersecretary for Defence Policies and Communications, attended as the guest of honour. The reception also brought together senior UAE Armed Forces officials, diplomats and other distinguished guests.
In a video message, Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi reaffirmed Japan’s intention to deepen cooperation with international partners and contribute to maintaining and advancing a free and open international order.
Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Okaniwa highlighted the expanding scope of defence cooperation between Japan and the UAE, pointing to recent exchanges and participation in military-related activities.
He referred to the participation of a UAE junior naval officer in the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s training squadron, reflecting closer engagement between the two countries’ naval forces.
The ambassador also highlighted the Japanese Ministry of Defence’s participation in the International Congress on Military Medicine (ICMM) in Abu Dhabi as another example of bilateral cooperation.
The reception underscored the importance both countries attach to strengthening defence relations and expanding professional exchanges as part of their broader bilateral partnership.