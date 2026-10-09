How Abu Dhabi residents spend their Fridays: Faith, family and a pause from the week

From prayers to promenades: How residents embrace Fridays in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: In Abu Dhabi, Friday does not behave like other days. It carries the weight of the congregational prayer, the pull of family tables, and the soft permission to do nothing at all. For some residents it is a day of pilgrimage and kinship. For others it is a day of cafés, cinemas, museums and sea air. For many, it is both, stitched together by the simple idea that the week deserves a pause before the weekend begins.
To understand what the city does on a Friday, Gulf News spoke with four residents whose lives could hardly look more different on paper: a luxury lifestyle creator who treats the capital as her playground, a physiotherapist who travels to Abu Dhabi from Dubai twice a month for a very different kind of Friday, and a barista whose Friday depends on his shift.
What unites is a deep affection for Abu Dhabi, and a conviction that Friday here is something special.
A barista, a run and a pot of rendang
26-year-old Hailza Raihan Salim from Indonesia began his career as a barista in the Abu Dhabi in December 2022 and will mark four years this coming December.
Asked what Friday means to him, he talks about the reason for gathering during the Friday's prayers and after.
"This is what creates the serenity of the Fridays for me," he said.
When the shift and the prayers are done, the day turns to movement.
Running is his main hobby, and he describes the city as so beautiful that he can run almost anywhere, with the Corniche his favourite stretch. He often runs with friends and with his running community. When he is not running, he goes out to find something to eat.
The food his friend group enjoys on a Friday barbecue and hot pot. He still rates one Indonesian restaurant as the best in the city: Red Castle Restaurant in
When the group wants a big, easy place to gather, they go to Galeria Mall, partly for its size and partly because an Indonesian friend works at one of its coffee shops. Supporting a friend, he said, is why they always end up there.
Since moving to the UAE, he has also found a new hobby that he credits with unlocking a skill: cooking. His signature dish so far is rendang, the slow-cooked Indonesian beef dish. On a Friday you will find him cooking for his friends.
Friday as a pause
Nadira Sultana, a 44-year-old Bangladeshi content creator based in Abu Dhabi, described Friday as "a little pause between the work week and the weekend." It is a chance, she said, to unwind, recharge and do whatever feels right on the day.
What feels right changes week to week. Some Fridays are working Fridays: opportunities to explore new experiences, discover luxury hotspots and create content through brand and hospitality collaborations. But just as often, she said, they are about switching off and enjoying the city at her own pace.
On the simplest Fridays, Nadira heads to Al Wahda Mall, which she said feels like her second home. It is where she goes for a bit of shopping and casual dining: no agenda, no itinerary, just the comfort of a familiar place.
The mall is a fixture of Friday life across the city, and not only for creators. For families, malls are a practical and comfortable setting for a long, shared meal and an unhurried stroll, a pattern that surfaces again in our second story below.
Chasing the new: Al Qana and Yas Bay
Other Fridays are for discovery. Nadira and her friends use the day to explore Abu Dhabi's newer hotspots, and two stand out.
Al Qana is her pick for cool cafés and for Cinema City. It is the kind of destination that suits a low-key afternoon that stretches into evening: coffee first, then a film, with no need to rush.
Yas Bay is where the group goes when the mood is livelier. She calls it her go-to for a lively evening, great restaurants and a touch of luxury. If Al Qana is the easy afternoon, Yas Bay is the night out.
It is also a place that works for a quieter version of the same evening. The destination's own description pitches a sunset stroll, cycle or run along the promenade as the calmer alternative to a night out, so the "lively evening" Nadira described can be dialled up or down depending on the group.
Together, the two show how Friday in Abu Dhabi can swing between relaxed and glamorous without ever leaving the city.
The craving of traditional
When the craving is for something more reflective, Nadira gravitates to Saadiyat Island and its museums. One in particular holds special meaning for her: Zayed National Museum.
And when all she wants is a relaxed, beachside atmosphere, you will probably find her at Mamsha Al Saadiyat or Hudayriyat Island. These are the places for slowing down by the water, the counterpoint to the buzz of the malls and the polish of the evening waterfront.
She sums up the appeal neatly: there is always somewhere to go, whether the mood calls for culture, good food, a fun night out or simply slowing down by the sea.
A different Friday: faith, family and a long drive from Dubai
For Farah Shah, a 31-year-old physiotherapist, Friday begins somewhere else entirely: at the Mosque of Sheikha Maryam Bint Sultan in Al Bateen.
Having first arrived in the UAE in Abu Dhabi four years ago before taking a job in the neighbouring emirate.
Her parents still live in Abu Dhabi, so twice a month she makes the trip back, and she times it for a Friday.
The reason is the sermon. She described the Friday sermon at the mosque she attends as so pleasant that she feels nothing in the world could replace it. Abu Dhabi on a Friday, she said, gives her a real sense of peace.
For her, the city and the congregation are inseparable.
After the prayer
The rest of her Friday follows a warm, familiar rhythm. After prayers she goes home, where the family has lunch together. If they want to go out, they visit a park or a shopping mall, and most often it is Khalidiyah Mall, which is close to the mosque.
The choice is practical and affectionate at once. It is near, and it allows the family to share a meal. Otherwise, she said, they visit relatives in the area.
The evening is for family too: time together, conversation, and, if possible, a return to the mosque for the Isha prayer before the household settles back into its normal routine.
Asked to describe her Fridays in Abu Dhabi in three words, she answered with a simple, heartfelt sentence: I love Abu Dhabi.
The little things in life
Diana Rodriguez has been in Abu Dhabi for four years, and one her favourite places to spend her Fridays in Umm Al Emarat Park, in the Mushrif are.
"I love taking late-night walks, listening to music, recording cute little moments, and admiring the beauty around me," she said.
She explained how her Fridays are all about peace, which she is able to get with the greenery and peaceful atmosphere, which is also a reminder for her to slow down and appreciate the little things in life.
Why Friday became the pause
The rhythm of a UAE Friday is younger than many people assume. Until the start of 2022, the country's weekend fell on Friday and Saturday. On 1 January 2022 it changed to Saturday and Sunday as the weekend.
That structure explains why our interviewees can describe such different Fridays and still be talking about the same day. For one, the congregation anchors everything that follows. For another, the prayer hour is the line after which the weekend, and the choice of where to go, begins. And for a barista who works through it, the midday prayer is a pause carved out of the working day.