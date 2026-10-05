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AI Everything 2026: Abu Dhabi hosts tech summit with interactive knowledge pavilion

Tech Summit in Abu Dhabi showcases AI-Powered research experiences

Last updated:
Rahf Youssef, Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Ai Everything Abu Dhabi 2026 summit will focus on sovereign AI, agentic systems, infrastructure and real-world applications.
Ai Everything Abu Dhabi 2026 summit will focus on sovereign AI, agentic systems, infrastructure and real-world applications.

Abu Dhabi: "Tomorrow, Ai Everything 2026 kicks off in Abu Dhabi. The tech summit runs until 7 October at the ADNEC Centre.

Among the exhibitors is TRENDS Research & Advisory. Their plan is to set up a "knowledge pavilion" where visitors can experience the research for themselves, using AI-powered tools.

So, it's not just about reading reports. Visitors can interact with the content, and TRENDS hopes this will help it reach a wider audience.

"Our goal is to present knowledge in new ways that match the digital revolution," says Rawdha Al-Marzooqi, who heads the group's distribution and exhibitions sector.

Meet public face to face

She also points out that events like this give researchers a chance to meet the public face to face and talk about where publishing and research are headed.

Hazza Al Hammadi, director of the exhibitions department, agrees. He said visitors will be able to explore TRENDS' latest research and publications directly, using smart technology.

The summit runs until 7 October.

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