Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has successfully documented 1,000 scientific papers in the Scopes Index, a world-renowned database of scientific research. With this, Abu Dhabi University has become the only private academic institution in the region to submit such a huge volume of research papers.
The feat places it among the top list of private higher education institutions in terms of the development of scientific research.
Professor Waqar Ahmad, chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said it reflects ADU faculty members’ commitment to research excellence, which will contribute to strengthening its position at the local and global levels.