It becomes the only academic institution in the region to make the contribution

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has successfully documented 1,000 scientific papers in the Scopes Index, a world-renowned database of scientific research. With this, Abu Dhabi University has become the only private academic institution in the region to submit such a huge volume of research papers.

The feat places it among the top list of private higher education institutions in terms of the development of scientific research.