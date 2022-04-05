Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi will soon get its first animal vaccine manufacturing facility, following an agreement between ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, and E20 Investment, an agribusiness investment firm.
Two animal hospitals will also be developed to provide high-end veterinary services for horses and camels.
“Leveraging our healthcare and life sciences expertise, we have identified an opportunity to create an adjacent platform in animal health. By creating a joint venture with E20, we will capitalise on Abu Dhabi’s strong market potential for animal vaccine production, and [help maintain] the health and welfare of prized animals, such as horses and camels,” said Fahad Al Qassim, executive director for healthcare and life sciences at ADQ.
“Together with ADQ, we will bring world-class vaccine technology to the UAE and join hands with our partner to foster local production and serve lucrative markets in the MENA region and beyond,” added Sultan Al Jaberi, chief executive officer at E20 Investment Limited.”