Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi city is set to see a number of major road closures this weekend, the emirate’s transport regulator has announced.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced the partial road closures on its social media platforms, urging motorists to drive carefully at detours.
Highway closures
According to the ITC, two of the rightmost lanes on the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road in Saadiyat Island, leading towards Yas Island, will be closed from 10pm tonight (Friday, August 19) until 5am on Monday, August 22. One of the lanes will then be opened up, but the rightmost lane will remain closed to vehicular traffic until 5am on Tuesday, August 23.
Meanwhile, the leftmost lane on the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road (E22), in the stretch alongside Al Ghanadeer Street and Baniyas West, will remain closed from 10pm tonight (Friday, August 19) until 5am on Monday, August 22.
Within the city
There will also be some partial closures along major roads within the capital city over the weekend.
The two rightmost lanes in both directions will be closed along Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street, between Zayed the First Street and Al Mawkib Street, from 11pm on Friday, August 19 until 11pm on Friday, August 26. This has already led to some traffic congestion in this busy section of downtown Abu Dhabi, so motorists may choose to look for alternative routes.
Finally, the two rightmost lanes on Al Bateen Street, stretching from Al Falah Street to Corniche Street, will also be closed to traffic from 12am on Saturday, August 20 until 5am on Monday, August 22.
The ITC has urged motorists to drive cautiously, and to abide by traffic rules and regulations.