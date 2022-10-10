Abu Dhabi: Visitors arriving to Abu Dhabi emirate on cruise ships need not present the Alhosn app Green Pass to enter cultural and tourist attractions, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi announced on Monday.
Instead, they can present cards or wristbands issued by cruise ship, the tourism sector regular announced in a circular.
“Cruise ship passengers and crew are no longer required to follow the Green Pass procedures in order to enter tourist attractions and establishments. Instead, they can enter using cards or wristbands issued by cruise ships,” the DCT Abu Dhabi also said on its social media platforms.
The circular was sent to hotels, tourist attractions, event venues, museums, and cultural and leisure venues in the emirate.
Green Pass requirements
All other people visiting these venues must however continue to present a Green Pass in order to gain entry to these facilities. The Pass, which is activated on Alhosn app once an individual obtains a negative PCR test result, is valid for 30 days for those who are fully vaccinated, and for seven days for those who are not vaccinated.