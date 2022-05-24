Abu Dhabi: The two victims of Monday’s gas cylinder explosion and resulting fire in Abu Dhabi include one Indian resident and one Pakistani resident, embassy officials confirmed to Gulf News on Tuesday.
The two missions are currently in contact with the relevant authorities for further information on the deceased, including their identities.
The gas explosion occurred at about 1pm on Monday afternoon at a small restaurant in Abu Dhabi’s Al Khalidiyah area. The restaurant, which served South Asian fare, was located in a five-storey building, and the explosion resulted in a fire that damaged the building, as well as five other buildings and shop facades in the vicinity.
Apart from the two deceased, 120 others were injured in the incident
Teams from the Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority rushed to the site, evacuating residents and providing temporary hotel accommodation as they worked to ensure that the buildings were safe for habitation.
Debris removed
On Tuesday afternoon, the Police said all debris of the explosion had been removed from the site, and that residents were being allowed to return to their home.
“Teams from the Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, in cooperation with partners, have announced the removal of debris from the site of gas cylinder explosion, and the gradual return of residents to their homes after authorities ensured the safety of the buildings,” the Abu Dhabi Police tweeted.
Gas cylinder safety
The Police also commended residents for their cooperation, and urged them to ensure that they use gas cylinders safely and while undertaking regular maintenance.
Medical treatment
Earlier on Tuesday, the Department of Health (DoH) said that the injured – 64 with mild injuries and 56 with moderate injuries – had been provided medical attention. The authority is also working to reunite some injured patients who are still receiving treatment with their families.