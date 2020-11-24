Data collection will be done by phone in keeping with COVID-19 safety precautions

Abu Dhabi: The Scatistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD), Abu Dhabi’s statistical data department, has launched a labour force survey to determine the state and trends of the UAE’s workforce.

The project is aimed at providing accurate data for use by development programmes, and for the first time, data collection will be done over the phone, in keeping with COVID-19 safety precautions.

“The outcome of the Labour Force Survey is instrumental in shaping the future of jobs in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. By updating existing data, the survey will produce accurate readings and insights on the workforce’s level of contribution in the economy,” said Abdulla Ahmed Al Suwaidi, SCAD acting director general.

“The survey will help define the demographic, social and economic characteristics of the workforce, measure economic participation and dependency rates, calculate unemployment rates; and generate other statistical indicators that reflect changes occurring in the labour market,” he explained.

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the SCAD stated that the survey will also help determine rates of economic participation and employment, as well as trace trends over time, including what prevents some individuals from searching for work.

Al Suwaidi stressed that the survey outcomes will guide future planning that benefits Abu Dhabi society. By conducting statistical and household surveys, SCAD seeks to enable decision-making and policy-making processes, in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership.

Al Suwaidi urged all residents and families selected to be part of the Labour Force Survey to contribute towards the success of this national project by cooperating with enumerators and providing them transparent and accurate data. He added that individuals and families play an equal role in determining the local community’s requirements from the labor market, and related development in education and Emiratisation. In turn, this cooperation contributes to providing accurate data that supports decision makers design a better future.