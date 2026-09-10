Abu Dhabi Housing Authority warns of fake online housing service accounts

Public told to avoid intermediaries and unofficial websites for housing services
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has warned citizens against fraudulent social media accounts and websites claiming to facilitate housing applications, process transactions or help applicants secure housing benefits in the emirate.
The Authority said it had detected accounts falsely claiming to provide assistance with submitting housing requests, completing procedures and processing applications on behalf of beneficiaries.
In a warning issued to users of its housing services, the Authority stressed that housing benefits can only be obtained through the official Iskan Abu Dhabi app and that applications must be submitted personally by the applicant.
The Authority urged citizens not to respond to accounts on social media platforms that claim to offer assistance with applying for housing services or obtaining housing benefits in Abu Dhabi.
It emphasised that there is no need for an intermediary to submit or complete housing applications, and that beneficiaries should deal exclusively with the Authority through its official digital channels.
The Authority also called on members of the public to exercise caution and avoid providing personal information, documents or other sensitive data to individuals or accounts claiming to offer unofficial assistance with housing transactions.
The warning is part of the Authority’s efforts to protect citizens from fraud and ensure that housing services are accessed through secure and officially approved channels.
The Authority reiterated through its official account that applicants must submit their housing benefit requests themselves via the Iskan Abu Dhabi app, stressing that applications are not processed through intermediaries or unofficial service providers.