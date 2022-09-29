Abu Dhabi: A total of 265 public healthcare professionals in Abu Dhabi have been honoured for their life-saving efforts.
The Abu Dhabi Health Service Company (Seha) professionals were honoured at a special event by Pure Health, an integrated UAE-based healthcare platform.
Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, undersecretary of the Department of Health– Abu Dhabi (DoH), praised the efforts and contributions of the doctors, nurses, paramedics and allied healthcare employees. The event was also attended by several senior management officials of Pure Health, including Shaista Asif, group chief operating officer.
“We appreciate the valuable efforts exerted by healthcare professionals across the sector for their outstanding contribution in reiterating Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for healthcare. Your dedication reflects the vision of our astute leadership and its wise directives that prioritise the health and safety of all our community members. Today, Abu Dhabi has become a distinguished model of efficiency and readiness in the provision of healthcare services globally. We are proud of all the Emirate has achieved thanks to the combined efforts and dedication of the sector’s workforce. As we maintain a comprehensive emergency preparedness approach in the emirate, we continue to ensure that our healthcare professionals have access to an exceptional learning environment that enables them to strengthen their capabilities as well as empowers them with the necessary technical and soft skills to respond to emergencies,” Dr Al Kaabi said.
“Pure Health is committed to creating a community that leads happy, healthier, and longer lives. These values are demonstrated through the dedication and commitment of our team of ‘Heroes’ at Seha, to saving lives, improving health outcomes, and providing the highest quality and efficient care for our patients. The value of caring, and our mission to provide excellent quality care, is what we aspire for every day. We cannot thank our frontliners enough for their noble contributions and sacrifices. We promise the communities we serve that the Pure Health group will continue to work together in providing them with the best healthcare services,” Asif said.