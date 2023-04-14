Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is expecting to see a five to eight per cent increase in food waste over the holy month.
To keep up with logistics of disposing of this waste, the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer) has enhanced its operations.
In a statement, Tadweer said the increase in food waste amounts to up to 1,500 tons by the end of Ramadan. Tadweer’s optimised operations are therefore in line with the company’s vision to maintain a clean and sustainable environment in Abu Dhabi.
Tadweer is coordinating with various authorities across the UAE to organise awareness campaigns that encourage members of the community to adopt proper waste management practices, cut down on food waste, and sort waste at the source. During the month of Ramadan, Tadweer will provide efficient waste collection, transport, and public sanitation throughout the emirate.
“As part of our efforts to achieve sustainability in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, Tadweer developed a strategic plan to be employed during Ramadan, which centres on optimising our operations to manage the expected increase in the amount of waste. In doing so, we move a step forward towards achieving our vision of building a sustainable waste management in the emirate, through the collection, transportation, treatment and disposal of waste in a safe, efficient and cost-effective way,” said Ali Al Dhaheri, chief executive officer at Tadweer.
To meet the increase of food waste, Tadweer has deployed additional workforce in hotspot areas to increase the cleanliness of the Abu Dhabi city after the iftar break, and in the morning shift. It has also allocated additional containers near mosques and Ramadan tents, and updated the dates and times for container offloading to accommodate the requirements of the holy month. In addition, Tadweer has enhanced its waste transportation and cleaning operations by adding 369 trucks to its fleet, and implementing automated sweeping equipment.
During Ramadan, the authority is also offering municipal and solid waste collection and transport services across the Emirate. Its operations cover mosques, residential areas, markets, Ramadan tents, parks, health and education facilities, slaughterhouses, farms, as well as waste collection points.