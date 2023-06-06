Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), has signed an agreement with the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation to strengthen collaboration in scientific and intellectual fields.

The agreement will enable the exchange of knowledge, and allow for developing solutions to the challenges and issues in contemporary Arab research and academia.

Cooperation

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) will facilitate cooperation between the two entities in the implementation of strategic joint projects, and the organisation of events that enrich and address issues in intellectual, scientific, and cultural fields.

ALC forms part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

“The ALC is committed to developing new programmes and initiatives, and building a network of strategic partnerships, in order to strengthen cooperation and efforts to address the challenges facing the Arabic language. We are constantly working to devise the best solutions to enable the Arabic language to take the lead in cultural, intellectual, and creative fields, and our partnership with the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation provides new directions through which we can support Arab knowledge and intellectual production, laying the foundations to motivate Arab creators and thinkers across all fields,” Al Tunaiji said.

Promoting culture

“We are proud of the role that national cultural institutions play in asserting the UAE’s cultural presence both domestically and abroad, reflecting a positive image of a cultural life that is open to a diverse, tolerant, and civilised world. It is our mission to deepen thought and advance the vocabulary, aesthetics, and originality of culture.

“We have made a commitment at the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation to align ourselves with cultural institutions that share our interests, so that we can unite our vision and share directives. This is a great incentive for us to collaborate with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to promote cultural values through joint activities and mutual events, which will reflect positively on the cultural outputs and all related knowledge matters,” Al Hashemi added.

Joint action plan

Under the terms of the agreement, the ALC and Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation will coordinate efforts, host a range of events and activities focusing on Arab culture and other relevant topics, and exchange their respective databases of Arab and international cultural figures.