Dubai Can

One of the initiatives DET has launched to reduce single use plastic consumption is ‘Dubai Can’. Since its launch in February 2022 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the citywide sustainability has empowered communities to reduce their reliance on single-use plastic bottles and embrace sustainable alternatives.

To date, the collaborative efforts of Dubai Can and its partnership with Talabat have led to a reduction of over 10 million 500ml single-use plastic water bottles.

By encouraging simple changes such as adopting the culture of using refillable water bottles and utilising public water stations, residents and visitors alike are urged to adopt a “refill for life” mindset, as well as implement this practice in their households and offices.

With 50 strategically placed public water fountains across the city, Dubai is leading the charge in championing a refill culture, resulting in a substantial reduction of millions of single-use plastic water bottles.

Dubai Sustainable Tourism

Driven by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Sustainable Tourism (DST) is another initiative of DET. Aligning the tourism sector with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy, DST is pioneering a transformative journey towards a more environmentally conscious and socially responsible tourism sector.

Yousuf Lootah, Acting CEO of Corporate Strategy and Performance sector, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “World Environment Day serves as a powerful catalyst for global action, and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism is proud to lead the charge in promoting sustainability and responsible tourism.”

He added: “The remarkable achievements of the Dubai Can initiative are a testament to our unwavering commitment to protecting the environment and shaping a greener future for Dubai’s tourism industry. The initiative’s recent figures display the transformative power of Dubai Can and the collective efforts of our community in embracing sustainable alternatives. Beyond Dubai Can, we are actively driving change through innovative strategies and partnerships. The Dubai Sustainable Tourism initiative serves as another shining example of our unwavering dedication to fostering sustainability within the tourism sector.”

Dubai’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond World Environment Day, as the city gears up to host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. As 2023 has been designated as the ‘Year of Sustainability’, the city is poised to showcase its dedication to addressing the pressing challenges of climate change on a global stage. COP28 will bring together world leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders from around the globe to engage in crucial discussions and negotiations to shape the future of the planet.

Dubai Carbon Calculator

Central to the Dubai Sustainable Tourism strategy is the Dubai Carbon Calculator, an innovative system that measures and tracks the carbon footprint within Dubai’s hospitality sector. Launched in 2017, Dubai Carbon Calculator empowers hotels to accurately assess their carbon emissions, enabling them to identify cost-saving opportunities and manage their energy, water and waste consumption more efficiently.

The initiative has mandated hotels in Dubai to comply with the 19 Sustainability Requirements, encompassing sustainable management approaches, performance metrics, energy and water management plans, guest education and employee training initiatives. By embracing these requirements, hotels not only contribute to environmental conservation but also enhance their brand value, resource efficiency and overall competitiveness.