Abu Dhabi court orders woman to return fiancé's 'home buying' money

She was told to return the Dh281,790 plus Dh20,000 in compensation
Abu Dhabi: A woman in Abu Dhabi has been ordered to repay Dh281,790 to her fiancé after failing to purchase a home as agreed, and to pay an additional Dh20,000 in compensation for the financial harm caused.
According to the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court, the man, an Asian national, filed a lawsuit against his fiancée, saying he had transferred the amount to her through cheques and bank transfers, so she could buy a home and register it in his name.
He told the court that the agreement was not carried out and that the woman later refused to return the money without providing any justification, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The claimant sought the repayment of the full amount, legal interest, and Dh100,000 in damages for losses and missed financial opportunities, in addition to legal fees and expenses.
He submitted copies of cheques, bank transfer records and a written agreement between the two parties that had been documented at Abu Dhabi’s Reconciliation and Settlement Centre.
Court records show that the defendant initially attended the proceedings and requested time to respond. However, despite being granted additional deadlines, she failed to appear at subsequent hearings and did not submit any defence.
In its reasoning, the court said the evidence clearly showed that the woman had received Dh281,790 from the claimant for the purpose of purchasing a house or apartment for the family, as stipulated in the settlement agreement between them.
The court noted that she had not presented any proof that the property was purchased, nor any evidence to show that she had returned the money or been released from the obligation.
On the claim for damages, the court found that the defendant’s failure to honour the agreement constituted an error that caused material harm to the claimant, including depriving him of the use of the funds for a prolonged period. The court ruled that this justified financial compensation.
The court ordered the woman to repay the full amount of Dh281,790, pay Dh20,000 in compensation for damages, and cover court fees and expenses, rejecting all other claims.
