Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (Abu Dhabi DED) has called upon owners of licensed commercial entities in the emirate to urge employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
In a series of instructions issued in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Committee, the Abu Dhabi DED also urged owners to conduct periodic PCR tests for employees and adhere to other precautionary measures. It added that the call was based on the Abu Dhabi Government’s concerns for the safety and health of the emirate’s society.
The precautionary measures outlined included:
* continuous sterilisation of the premises or facility
* social distancing between workers, customers and visitors
* mask wearing
* periodic PCR tests
* urging employees to take the COVID* 19 vaccine
* adherence to all precautionary measures
The Abu Dhabi DED earlier announced that from January 10 onwards, all business owners would have to cover the cost of fortnightly PCR tests for employees, except for those who have already received the COVID-19 vaccine.