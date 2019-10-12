Abu Dhabi: Bryan Thompson, chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yao Yabo, president of Beijing Daxing International Airport (BDIA), establishing a framework for the sharing of best practices and the exploration of potential opportunities for future collaboration. The MoU was signed at the BDIA Management Centre in Beijing, China on Thursday in the presence of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports,

The signing of the memorandum follows the opening of the Beijing Daxing International Airport last month, and ahead of the opening of the Midfield Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Both parties agreed to establish mechanisms for interactive contact and the exchange of knowledge and best practices, alongside sharing ideas on developing their airports and advancing the wider aviation industry for the benefit of passengers and visitors from around the world.