A restaurant was also closed due to management’s failure to comply with hygiene rules

The Agriculture and Food Safety Authority in Abu Dhabi issued a temporary closure against Al Sultan Hut Cafeteria in Al Ain due to a large amount of insects present in the food preparation area. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has temporarily closed two food outlets in the emirate of Abu Dhabi for posing a risk to the public’s health and safety.

A cafeteria in Al Ain and a restaurant in Abu Dhabi, which hold commercial license No. CN-1136232 and No. CN-1023766 respectively, were found violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding the handling of food and acting as a danger to public health.

The authority clarified on Wednesday that the food control report on the administrative closure against Al Sultan Hut cafeteria was issued after the establishment was found to have repeatedly violated health and food safety requirements.

The cafeteria’s offences were reported on three separate occasions, and a final warning was subsequently issued after a low level of hygiene was present in the areas of handling and preserving food.

“Over a period of one month, inspectors observed an intense activity of insects in the preparation areas, which may affect the safety of foodstuffs and expose them to the risk of contamination, which [can] threaten the health of consumers. The owner of the food establishment had failed to rectify the problems,” read the report.

The food authority ADAFSA also shut down a second food outlet, City Star Foods located in Abu Dhabi, due to a low standard of hygiene in all areas where food was handled and prepared.

City Star Foods, a restaurant located in Abu Dhabi, has been temporarily closed due to a low standard of hygiene in areas where food was handled and prepared. Image Credit: Supplied

In its report, ADFSA said: “After three violations and two warnings were issued against this establishment, management failed to take the initiative and correct the violations, which resulted in the restaurant’s closure.”

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order against these two establishments will continue as long as the violations continue, and confirmed that they will be able to reopen for business once all mistakes are rectified.