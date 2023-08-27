Awardees

Alanoud Alhashmi, Fatima Al Kaabi, Latifa bint Haider, Mariam Alhosani, Dr Maryam Matar, Mona Al Mansouri, Nayla Al Khaja, Nora Al Jassasi, Reem Al Marzouqi, Captain Sahar Rasti, Salma Al Baloushi, Sara Al Madani, Suaad Al Shamsi, Maryam Alqubaisi and Awtar Al Khaleej took home the award.

“We are incredibly proud of the achievements of these inspiring Emirati women,” said Pragna Vaya, Founder Orbit Events and Promotions - organiser of Abaya Rally 2023 - which held the event in honour of the Emirati achievers.

The event, Abaya Rally 2023, aligns with the vision of the leadership of the country to empower women by giving them the opportunity to contribute effectively to development.

“As someone who has lived most of my life here in the UAE, I always wanted to create a concept that inspires, unites and celebrates the accomplishments of women in a fun and memorable way. Witnessing the transformation of Abaya Rally into what it is today from being a fun overwhelms us with the realization of how empowerment and unity can beautifully shape the future,” Vaya said.

“Abaya Rally recognises the impact of women, their achievements, strength, and the ‘Power of the Abaya’ – embodying a proud tradition, a deeply respected culture, and the identity of women in the UAE.”

Dr. Maryam Matar, Founder, Chairperson UAE Genetic Diseases Association and a recipient of the award, said: “It was an honour to be recognised as a Women of Achievement in this wonderful event that brought together and celebrated exceptional women from across the UAE. The role played by women in the prosperity and growth of the UAE cannot be understated. We are driven by the country’s leaders’ continuous efforts in advancing gender equality and empowering women at every level.”

Panel discussion

A panel discussion titled ‘Driving Change: Empowering and Inspiring Change for a Sustainable Future’, featured inspiring Emiratis including Maitha Alblooshi, Ghada Al Fardan, Helena Hijazi, Dr Majida Al Azazi. The panellists discussed the vision and theme for 2023 - ‘We collaborate for tomorrow’, Sustainable Future’.

(from left) Maitha AlBloooshi, Electronic Engineer; Ghada Al Fardan, CEO and Vice President, Alfardan Jewellery; Helena Hijazi, Founder of FitnGlam; Dr Majida Al Azazi, Founder and Chairwoman, M Glory Holdin;, Pallavi Puri, Only Dubai Resident Indian Designer, during the panel discussion Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dr Majida Al Azazi, Founder, Chairman of M Glory Holding, said: “As an Emirati woman, I have been fortunate to see the continued empowerment of women in the UAE by taking important roles in every field that builds society, grows the economy, and shapes the next 50 years. “Emirati women have proved they are accomplished and an essential part of building the nation.”

The evening of celebration also saw an Abaya fashion show curated by Hanayen and Swarovski.