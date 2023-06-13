Top Trending Stories this morning

1. Watch: A hidden barbecue gem in the bylanes of Dubai’s Al Quoz

Palestinian chef Fadel Faour talks about his love for cooking and starting a restaurant

2. Popular Korean drama actress Park Soo Ryun dies at 29

Actress fell down a flight of stairs and was declared brain-dead at the hospital

3. Kuwait cancels more than 66,000 valid driving licences for expats

Revoked work permits lead to licence cancellations

4.  UAE announces Eid Al Adha holidays for public sector

The Eid Al Adha holiday in the federal government will be from 9 to 12 Dhu Al Hijjah

5. Job hunting in the UAE? Tips from an Emirati recruiter

From job seeker to recruiter: Eagerness to learn, 'fire in the belly' are pivotal

