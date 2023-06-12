Popular Korean drama actress Park Soo Ryun died following a fatal accident involving a harsh fall. She was 29.
According to reports emerging from Korea, Park Soo Ryun known for her work in the romantic series 'Snowdrop', had a fall from her flight of stairs and was admitted to a local hospital where she was declared brain dead.
Reports claim Soo Ryun was returning home when she stumbled and tripped down a flight of stairs. Despite repeated efforts, the doctors could not resucitate her after being admitted to the hopsital.
Yesterday, her family were still hopeful about her recovery.
“Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating,” said a report in Soompi. Her organs will be donated to those in need.
Her funeral will be held today until Tuesday morning. The news has sent shockwaves across the K-drama entertainment industry.
Soo Ryun had a promising career ahead of her. In 2018, she made her debut with the musical Il Tenore. She topped it up with a slew of musical including 'The Days We Loved and 'Siddhartha'. But it was her supporting role in BlackPink's Jisoo and Jung Hae In's 'Snowdrop' that put her on the proverbial map. She played a rebel college student in that hit.