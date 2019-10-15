This undated photo released by Yonhap in Seoul on October 14, 2019 shows Sulli, a former member of top South Korean girl group f(x). A popular K-pop star who had long been the target of abusive online comments was found dead at her home on October 14, South Korean police said. - - South Korea OUT / REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT NO ARCHIVES RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE / AFP / YONHAP / - / REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT NO ARCHIVES RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE Image Credit: AFP

Soon after the news of the death of K-Pop star Sulli was announced, fans flooded the internet to talk about the cyber-bullying suffered by the pop star.

“Netizens and hate comments killed her. Just stop cyber bully guys,” one fan tweeted.

The actor-singer’s battle with internet bullying was no secret. Another user wrote, “#Sulli has made it clear MANY times that she was going through stuff and wanted help but no one was there, not only that but people cyber bullying her.”

The user pressed on the need to “stop being mean to people.”

“This beautiful girls life just ended because of bullying. People need to start realising rude comments you think are harmless, THEY HURT. This needs to stop, the hate, the ignorant comments need to end NOW. Rest easy Sulli, I’m sorry no one listened to you, you’ll be missed,” wrote another fan.

“Every time this song played on my shuffle playlist, I really remember Sulli bcs IU herself wrote and dedicated this song for her. She will always be remembered through this song and I will never listened to Peach the same again from now on,” one user wrote.

Cameramen film outside a house of Sulli, a former member of top South Korean girl group f(x), in Seongnam on October 14, 2019. A popular K-pop star who had long been the target of abusive online comments was found dead at her home on October 14, South Korean police said. - - South Korea OUT / REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT NO ARCHIVES RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE / AFP / YONHAP / - / REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT NO ARCHIVES RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE Image Credit: AFP

While some honoured her with snippets from her performances, some shared lyrics of her songs.

“You’ve been through a lot. the world has failed you and we are sorry. I hope you are peaceful now,” tweeted another.

Sulli died at her home near Seoul and her body was discovered by her manager who then alerted the police on Monday.

She suffered from depression, said police and added that they are working on the assumption that it was likely a suicide. However, no note was recovered during the investigations.

Sulli, whose real name was Choi Jin-ri began her career as a child actor in 2005 and shot to fame as one of the members of the K-Pop girl band f(x).

However, the star paused working until 2014 when she complained of severe cyber-bullying. Sulli even quit the band, the next year.