Sharjah: The Joint Surveying Committee for Minor Traffic Accidents in Sharjah, formed by the Sharjah Police General Command, in cooperation with Rafid Automotive Solutions, announced that it received reports of 846 minor traffic accidents in the emirate of Sharjah during the 50th National Day holidays, from December 1-4. This is an increase of approximately 46 per cent, compared to the 579 accidents that were reported during the corresponding period last year.
Statistics obtained from the Rafid application and through the company’s call centre showed that 287 accidents, the maximum recorded in one day, was on December 4. The least number of traffic accidents during these holidays was reported on December 3.
Staying safe and secure
Abdelrahman Alshamsi, manager, Accident and RSA Department at Rafid Automotive Solutions and a member of the joint committee, confirmed that holidays often witness an increase in traffic accidents due to drivers wanting to reach their destinations faster and not adhering to traffic rules and regulations.
While Alshamsi urged motorists and road users to remain safe and secure, he praised the UAE’s high road safety standards, saying that it continues to contribute to the decline in traffic accidents and injury rates. He added that efficiency in reporting accidents, rapid response and the submission of accurate and detailed accident reports also help preserve the rights of all.
Range of roadside services
Rafid provides a range of services, including roadside assistance for emergency situations, such as refuelling, tyre and battery replacement and transporting stranded vehicles to nearby workshops. In addition to AutoXpress service, which is an integrated facility for all types of vehicle repairs, it also provides AutoXpress Mobile service — a mobile workshop that provides essential and urgent basic services.