Dubai: December 9 was just another day at work for Harun Sheikh until he received a call from Big Ticket host Richard, informing him that he had won Dh1 million.
Harun was overjoyed when he received the news. He informed Richard he had a gut feeling that he had bought a lucky ticket.
Harun said: “I have never won anything in my life before today. Thank you Big Ticket for choosing my ticket and changing my life”.
In addition to the phone call, Richard surprised Harun when he appeared near his car to give him the Dh1m million cheque while Harun was about to drive home after finishing his work.
Earlier this month Big Ticket announced that for the first time ever, it would be making a millionaire every week in December. On December 9, Big Ticket conducted the first of four e-draws of the month picking Harun’s winning ticket.
Harun will still stand a chance to win the mega Dh25 million grand prize, Dh2 million second prize or four other cash prizes on January 3.
Draws this month
Promotion Details for the Weekly Millionaire Draws:
Dh1 Million Draw 2: Buy tickets from December 9-16 & Draw Date — December17
Dh1 Million Draw 3: Buy tickets from December 17-24 & Draw Date: December 24
Dh1 Million Draw 4: Buy tickets from December 24-31 & Draw Date January 1 (Saturday)
*All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered in the adjoining draw date only, the tickets will not be entered into every weekly millionaire draw.