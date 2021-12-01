Big Ticket hosts Richard and Bushra aboard Ain Dubai during a media briefing on Tuesday Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Starting from the first week of December, the Abu Dhabi-based Big Ticket draw is giving away Dh1 million each week, building up to the biggest jackpot in its history – a whopping Dh25 million prize that will be given away on January 3, 2022.

Big Ticket made the announcement aboard the Ain Dubai attraction on Tuesday night.

Big Ticket host and presenter Richard said: “Through December we will establish a millionaire each week. Basically, ticket buyers of each week will go into a draw and a Dh1 million winner will be announced.”

He added: “They will then go into the mega draw, which will be announced on January 3, 2022, for the Dh25 million jackpot. For the weekly Dh1 million draw, only those who bought ticket in that particular week will be eligible.

Richard said there will also be an additional Dh2 million given away on January 3. “So, in all, we are making four millionaires and two multi-millionaires from December up until January 3. The idea is to ring in the New Year with a bang.”

Richard told Gulf News that Big Ticket has been growing from strength to strength. “Our loyal participants have shown us love. This is our way of showing love back,” he said.

How it works

When you buy any cash ticket, you will not only enter the Live Draw on January 3, but also the weekly draw. “Your chances to become a millionaire will be higher than ever before as your ticket will be included into a weekly draw to win Dh1 million. So it’s one cash ticket, but two chances to win,” said Richard.

“As the region’s longest running duty free raffle, in our 29th year, our priority is always to excite and reward our loyal customers. Our customers asked for a bigger grand prize, and we listened, hence the introduction of ‘The Tremendous 25 Million’. After having made a record three millionaires in December last year, this is a new first for Big Ticket and we couldn’t be more excited to reveal this news to our loyal customers and even more so, give away these guaranteed cash prizes to six future millionaires”.

He added: “And it doesn’t end there; stay tuned to our social media throughout December as we will be giving away ‘50 Cash and Dream Car Ticket’ prizes in honour of the 50th year of the UAE. Also there are lots of other exciting activities for our followers.”

Also, if people are travelling through Abu Dhabi International Airport between the dates of December 16 and 25, they can ‘Play & Win’ with Big Ticket, taking home prizes in store.

What is the ticket price?

The price of one Big Ticket is Dh500, inclusive of VAT. If you buy two tickets, Big Ticket is giving the third one free. Big Ticket will also run the ‘buy 2 get 1 free’ promotion on the Dream Car tickets, where customers will have the opportunity to choose between the new Maserati Ghibli or ever-popular Range Rover Sport. The Dream Car ticket is Dh150, inclusive of VAT.

To purchase the Big Ticket and Dream Car Ticket, participants can visit their stores at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Airport, or online on the Big Ticket website.

Draw dates

•Dh1 Million Draw 1: Buy tickets from December 1-8 & Draw Date - December 9 (Thursday)

• Dh1 Million Draw 2: Buy tickets from December 9-16 & Draw Date - December 17 (Friday)

• Dh1 Million Draw 3: Buy tickets from December 17-23 & Draw Date December 24 (Friday)

• Dh1 Million Draw 4: Buy tickets from December 24-31 & Draw Date 1st January 1 (Saturday)