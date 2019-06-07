At least eight Indians were killed when a bus from Oman met with an accident in Dubai

Dubai: At least eight Indians were killed when a tourist bus from Oman met with an accident in Dubai, the Indian consulate in Dubai said on Friday.

"We are sorry to inform that as per local authorities and relatives it is so far confirmed that 8 Indians have passed away in Dubai bus accident. Consulate is in touch with relatives of some of the deceased & awaits further details for others to inform their families," CGI Dubai said on twitter

CGI Dubai has also revealed the names of the deceased;

"The names of those who have passed away are: Mr. Rajagopalan, Mr. Feroz Khan Pathan, Mrs. Reshma Feroz Khan Pathan, Mr. Deepak Kumar, Mr. Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Mr. Kiran Johnny, Mr. Vasudev, Mr. Tilakram Jawahar Thakur," it further tweeted.

However, according to unofficial information from social workers at Rashid hospital, at least 10 Indians have died in the accident. Out of this, six are from Kerala, they said. Apart from this, two Pakistani nationals, one Omani and an Irish national are also said to be among those killed. Three bodies are yet to be identified.

The tourists bus was carrying 31 passengers of different nationalities and crashed in to a signboard at Al Rashidiya exit towards the metro station at 5:40pm on Thursday, killing 17.

Consul General and other staff members met the relatives and authorities to assure all the help for those involved.

“Our Consulate expresses sincere condolences to the families of those who passed away in this tragic accident. CG along with other officials and community members met the concerned relatives as well as hospital and police authorities late in the night to assure of all help,” another tweet says.