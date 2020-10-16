Dubai: A total of 678 Pakistanis on visit or tourist visas who reached Dubai on various airlines were denied entry into UAE for not complying with the entry conditions, the Pakistan Consulate General announced on Friday.
Out of the total, 558 passengers have already been sent back, while remaining 120 passengers will be sent back through various flights during next 12 hours, the consulate added in a statement to the media. The Consulate General’s help desk is working round the clock to assist the passengers.
Pakistani nationals have been urged to fulfil minimum entry requirements as well as possessing a visa for Dubai if they want to land at any Dubai airport.