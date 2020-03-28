Ambulance in Al Majaz area in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has extended the nationwide disinfection campaign for an additional week to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

UAE health authorities on Saturday (March 28, 2020) reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the country's total cases to 468, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

In a press conference held on Saturday, the ministry spokesperson revealed that the nationwide disinfection programme has been extended for an additional week to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Therefore, the nationwide curfew from 8 pm to 6 am will be extended, the ministry’s spokesperson added.

Distancing

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE health sector, told local media on Saturday: "Through the follow up, we found that negligence in the home quarantine is the main factor in the increase of infection rate. We would like to clarify an important point that staying at home does not mean breaking ties with family members, but rather 'physical distancing'."

Fines for violators

Residents are urged to stay home to help curb the virus' spread. Authorities ealier issued a warning on people who fail to comply with home quarantine instructions in the UAE.

On Thursday, the UAE Attorney General issued a resolution following the Cabinet decision on the list of sanctions for violating the precautionary measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Image Credit: Gulf News

Image Credit: Gulf News