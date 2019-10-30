Dubai: Fitness enthusiasts in Dubai can head to free classes to celebrate the ongoing Dubai Fitness Challenge.

In line with the vision of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, cult.fit, is offering 50 plus free classes of specially designed 30-minute workouts every day, the company said in a press release.

The classes offer workouts across various formats like HIIT, Boxing, Strength and Conditioning, Yoga, Dance Fitness and even the celebrity workout HRX by Hritik Roshan.

The classes are available at multiple time slots throughout the day with most of them being in the peak morning and evening hours so that maximum people can benefit from the offering.

Anyone can just download the cure.fit app to book unlimited free 30-minute classes at any one the 5 locations across the city.

Dharmendra Mehta, country head, cure.fit, said, “The Dubai Fitness Challenge is the world’s only fitness activity where the entire city and its people are involved. It offers an opportunity for everyone in the city across age groups to participate and make fitness activities a part of their day-to-day life.”

“We at cult believe and recommend everyone to get a work out a day even if it is for just 30 minutes. This can be at our centre or at the convenience of one’s home. We are happy to announce 50 plus free 30-minute classes daily for a month to celebrate this festival of fitness.”

Work out formats available under this offer are:

HIIT - A training methodology which incorporates high intensity exercises followed by planned intervals, repeated over multiple rounds to achieve faster result.

Boxing - This class is designed to help one-hone self-defense skills and release stress by practicing powerful punches and knock-out kicks.

Strength & Conditioning – A combination of compound movements and high-intensity interval training that provides lasting fitness and enhanced endurance.

Yoga – The cult instructors infuse every class with an array of breathing techniques, a variety of postures and meditation techniques that helps in improving self-confidence and balance while gaining a stronger body in the process.

Dance Fitness - A full body aerobic workout, divided into different genres of music providing peaks and troughs of intensity. Help boost confidence, ease stress, burn a lot of calories, improve cardiovascular and muscular endurance, lose weight, have fun and leave the room sweaty, happy and healthy.

HRX - The workout is a combination of Primal movements, zero momentum rep, compound movements and conditioning routines designed to challenge the human body and accelerate growth.

Cult Media City, Business Central Towers, Ground Floor

Cult Marina, Marina No 9, Dubai Marina Walk

Cult Palm Strip, Near La Mer, Palm Strip Mall, First Floor

Cult Mirdiff, Shorooq Community Center, First Floor

Cult SZR, Eiffel 2, Ground floor next to Lamborghini Showroom