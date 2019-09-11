Picture used for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has sentenced five public sector employees to three years imprisonment for abusing their job positions along UAE borders and offending women’s modesty, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said on Wednesday.

The court also imposed a fine of Dh100,000 and ordered all of them to be removed from their jobs.

The culprits were accused of disobedience, and of breaching public morals by tearing apart women’s modesty in a manner that undermines their reputation and also damages the reputation of the border security services.

The first defendant was found guilty of exploiting his position to obtain information about people and disclosing it. The court sentenced him to three years in jail. The other defendants were jailed for three years.

Investigations conducted by the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi found the five defendants had exploited their positions and wooed some girls and women who were crossing the border.

The employees chatted with them, exchanged telephone numbers and text message conversations, establishing love relationships without legitimate links.

Investigations revealed that the first accused exploited his position and defrauded his colleagues to obtain security and criminal data of people and providing information to some of his friends at their request, which is considered a criminal offence of disclosing confidential data as per the law provided for protection of people’s data and should not be disclosed or used for personal purposes.