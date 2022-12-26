Abu Dhabi: 42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s innovative and disruptive coding school that offers a unique peer-to-peer, gamified learning methodology, celebrated its first anniversary. The School highlighted its remarkable achievements in empowering learners to shape the digital future of Abu Dhabi by making coding education accessible to people from all walks of life.
Since its launch in October 2021, 42 Abu Dhabi has enrolled 340 students, including 100 UAE national students. With flexibility being a key pillar of 42 Abu Dhabi’s learning methodology, the school is open 24 hours a day, giving students ownership of their learning journey through its peer-to-peer model.
42 Abu Dhabi collaborated with leading organisations and companies across different industries and sectors to identify and develop opportunities which contribute to its success. This year, 358 job and internship opportunities were offered to 42 Abu Dhabi students, including 109 sponsorships for UAE national students as a result of the successful network of partners that the school has built.
Dr. Ahmed Al Shoaibi, acting executive director- Higher Education Sector at Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), said: “One year ago, we launched 42 Abu Dhabi under Abu Dhabi’s Ghadan 21 accelerator programme to complement the emirate’s world-class educational ecosystem, and introduce the school’s unique learning methodology to the Emirate education ecosystem. Today, we mark a new milestone of making coding education accessible to people from all walks of life”.
42 Abu Dhabi is an innovative and disruptive coding school, launched in 2020 as an initiative of ADEK and Abu Dhabi’s Ghadan 21 accelerator programme, which aims to drive Abu Dhabi’s ongoing development through multi-faceted investments in business, innovation and people.