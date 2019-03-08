Police said the vehicle was travelling at a high speed at the time of accident

Ras Al Khaimah: Four young men were killed and 3 others were injured in a horrific car accident in Ras Al Khaima on Friday, said Lt. Col. Mohammad Al-Bahir, head of the Department of Investigation and Traffic Control at Ras Al-Khaimah Police.

The tragedy occurred when a tyre of the vehicle they were travelling burst near exit 122 on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road. The dead include three Emiratis and one Asian.

Police operations room was alerted about the accident at 6.55pm, officials said.

The four-wheel-drive vehicle had seven young Emiratis at the time of the accident.

Four of them (two aged 10 and two others aged 18) were killed on the spot while three others (two 13-year olds and one 20-year old) sustained injuries.

The vehicle was travelling at a high speed at the time of accident.

The injured were transported to the Khalifa hospital where the condition of one of them, aged 13, is reported to be critical while two others received minor injuries.

The body of the victims were also moved to Khalifa hospital.