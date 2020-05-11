Two others rescues after day out walking ends in tragedy

Eight rescued in Khor Fakkan Image Credit: Supplied

Khor Fakkan: One person died and two were saved after a mountain hike resulted in an emergency rescue in Khor Fakkan on Saturday.

The body of the dead man, a 35-year-old Arab, was found by the Emirates Rescue Team after Sharjah Police earlier rescued two 33-year-old women, one of Belarusian nationality and the other Latvian.

Both women are in good health, authorities said.

Hiking trip gone wrong

The search process was launched by the Eastern Region Police Department at Sharjah Police, and included Sharjah Civil Defence and the search and rescue helicopter. They were reported missing on Saturday at 3pm.

The dead man’s body was transferred to the forensic laboratory for autopsy.

Colonel Ali Al Kay Al Hamoudi, director of the Eastern Region Police department, said the trio were on a hiking trip in the region when the incident happened.

What happened?

Colonel Al Hamoudi said the search was immediately launched and lasted several hours.

Police are yet to determine why the trio disappeared and how the person died.

Colonel Al Hamoudi urged residents to follow rules and restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.