Dubai: Thirty-two participants on Saturday shared the Dh1 million second prize in the Mahzooz Grand Draw, with no winner for the Dh10 million top prize.
The top prize will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on November 27 at 9pm UAE time.
EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz, saw the 32 participants equally share the second prize in the 52nd weekly live grand draw, which took place on Saturday night at the Mahzooz UAE Studio. The winners took home Dh31,250 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers (5, 14, 25, 30, 38).
Other winners
Additionally, 1,465 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.
Meanwhile the Raffle Draw saw three winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 8131197, 8079408, 8122674, which belonged to Suzane, Charbel, and Vidya respectively.
The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,812,750.
Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via its website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and now participants will also receive an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw that features three guaranteed winners every week. Every bottle of water purchased is donated through Mahzooz’s community partners to those in need.
Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic.