Dubai: Three people were killed and 34 others suffered injuries in road accidents in Dubai during the first ten days of Ramadan, a Dubai Police official said on Friday.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said that motorists should abide by traffic rules and show patience and restraint with other drivers, especially around the iftar hours.
“Three people died and 34 others were injured in 47 different traffic accidents, compared to one death and 23 injuries in 29 accidents during the same period last year. It is a result of tension and fasting,” said Brig Al Mazroui.
He said that many motorists drive recklessly and commit serious violations such as speeding, not leaving safe distance between vehicles, overtaking dangerously, driving when fatigued and not adhering to lane discipline. “We recorded 21 traffic accidents during the hours before iftar and 26 accidents after iftar,” he added.
Brig Al Mazroui said that during the first ten days of Ramadan, policemen and volunteers distributed 63,800 iftar meals to motorists before Al Maghrib prayer as part of their Ramadan campaign.
Read more
- Ramadan 2022: Don’t speed ahead of iftar, warn Dubai Police
- Sharjah Airport provides iftar meals to travellers during Ramadan
- UAE: RAK Police inspect Ramadan tents to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety rules
- Ramadan 2022: Iftar with the lions or suhoor on the beach? Abu Dhabi highlights its diverse experiences
“The meals were distributed on roads and intersections to reduce tension among drivers, especially minutes before iftar time. It helps drivers slow down and end their fast while still inside the vehicle,” Al Mazroui added.
Meanwhile, the Command and Control Centre at Dubai Police recorded 2,569 traffic reports, received 158,380 calls on the emergency number 999 and 21,865 calls on the non-emergency number 901.