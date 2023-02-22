Dubai, UAE: Three women from the Philippines living in the UAE were today revealed as the winners of Dh100,000 after equally sharing the weekly raffle prize of Dh300,000 on February 18 in the Mahzooz 116th Super Saturday Draw.
As many as 731 winners won a total of Dh1,551,300 in cash prizes during the draws, with 10 of them sharing the second prize of Dh1 million taking home AED 100,000 each.
Following the results announcement, the three Filipina winners of the raffle draw shared their aspirations.
Business plan
Jebel, a 34-year-old mother of two has been in the UAE for the past 10 years and works as a customer service representative in Dubai. Jebel is a regular participant in Mahzooz, and takes part in the draws every weekend. She entered the last draw like she normally does but was surprised to see her name and respective ID among the winners.
Besides immediately buying new clothes for her two little children, she intends to start a small business back home in the Philippines.
New home
Meanwhile, 39-year-old Lolyn, a personal driver in Fujairah who has lived in the UAE for the past 17 years, chose her numbers on a whim after only participating a few times. After hearing from a friend that she had won, she couldn’t sleep and instead thought about all the things she could do with her winnings.
“I couldn’t sleep the whole night. I was on cloud nine and couldn’t stop smiling. I’m ecstatic. This money will be used to build a new house for my family back home. I have not yet informed my family of my victory, but I am confident they will be pleased. This money provides me with the opportunity to change my life,” she said.
Settling liabilities
Similarly, 52-year-old Aida, who is mother to a 24-year-old daughter, was surprised to see that she had won. She has been living in Dubai for 13 years and has been a regular participant in Mahzooz for the past year. “The UAE offered me the opportunity to work and save for my future and the future of my family; thanks to Mahzooz this prize money is indeed going to help me settle all of my financial liabilities,” she said.