Dubai, UAE: Three women from the Philippines living in the UAE were today revealed as the winners of Dh100,000 after equally sharing the weekly raffle prize of Dh300,000 on February 18 in the Mahzooz 116th Super Saturday Draw.

As many as 731 winners won a total of Dh1,551,300 in cash prizes during the draws, with 10 of them sharing the second prize of Dh1 million taking home AED 100,000 each.

also read 116th Super Saturday Mahzooz draws see 731 participants take home over Dh1.5 million

Following the results announcement, the three Filipina winners of the raffle draw shared their aspirations.

Business plan

Jebel, a 34-year-old mother of two has been in the UAE for the past 10 years and works as a customer service representative in Dubai. Jebel is a regular participant in Mahzooz, and takes part in the draws every weekend. She entered the last draw like she normally does but was surprised to see her name and respective ID among the winners.

Besides immediately buying new clothes for her two little children, she intends to start a small business back home in the Philippines.

New home

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Lolyn, a personal driver in Fujairah who has lived in the UAE for the past 17 years, chose her numbers on a whim after only participating a few times. After hearing from a friend that she had won, she couldn’t sleep and instead thought about all the things she could do with her winnings.

“I couldn’t sleep the whole night. I was on cloud nine and couldn’t stop smiling. I’m ecstatic. This money will be used to build a new house for my family back home. I have not yet informed my family of my victory, but I am confident they will be pleased. This money provides me with the opportunity to change my life,” she said.

Settling liabilities