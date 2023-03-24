Dubai: The Global Education and Training Exhibition (GETEX) Spring 2023 will take place on April 26 until April 28 in Dubai. The exhibition, taking place at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

GETEX Spring 2023 is dedicated for education and student recruitment will offer new opportunities in the education sector 200 global, regional and local educational institutions participate this year.

The event is set to offer stakeholders an unparalleled chance to delve into the thriving education sector and provide attendees with a platform to widen their network and stay updated with the latest industry trends.

According to industry reports, the educational market of the region is anticipated to grow at a significant rate to reach a market size of $175 billion by 2027.

The K-12 sector is also receiving increased support from international investors as the policy landscape becomes more favourable for outside involvement.

At, this year’s GETEX, 40 international universities will make their debut in the Middle East, of whom, several intend on developing a regional network with agents and other educational organisations actively recruite students for their 2023/2024 academic year.

Opportunities

Students will also have the opportunity to explore and gain information on a wide range of academic and job-oriented disciplines including business, finance, IT, engineering, healthcare, aviation, technology and culinary arts among others.

This edition will introduce new ‘Industry-Academia Bridge Program’ to boost partnerships between government, industry and academia towards a sustainable future for the sector.

The segment, hosted by Unipreneur Inc. will feature a variety of programmes including special sessions and panel discussions which will analyse the ways, means and need to develop Academia.

The focus will be to empower faculty and students, produce graduates that meet the requirements of the job market, make educational institutes sustainability impact centres and contribute to UAE’s talent, employment and economic development efforts.

GETEX Spring 2023 will also include activities and workshops on artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. The event will include programmes on Data Science with Python and Computer Vision and will also include quiz competitions.

Innovathon

The fourth season of ‘Innovathon’ will be held on the sidelines of the event, powered by Brainy & Bright.

The GETEX Spring 2023 will serve as an ideal platform for global education and education service providers to explore the Middle East region’s rapidly expanding education industry, network with local partners and demonstrate their solutions to the world’s fastest growing education market.

The education exhibition will facilitate a meeting between 15,000 to 20,000 students of all age groups and backgrounds with an extremely diverse range of educational institutions from across 26 countries.