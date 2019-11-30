AJMAN: Under the directives of His Highness Shaikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, Shaikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has ordered the construction of 20 houses to be distributed to Emiratis who have not benefitted from the government housing grants programme.

Shaikh Humaid issued the directives after reviewing several reports and studies prepared by Ajman Statistics and Competitiveness Centre (ASCC) on the elderly, widows and divorced women.

“Inspired by the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for providing decent living standards to the people, the UAE Government attaches great importance to happiness and the prosperity of citizens,” Shaikh Ammar said.