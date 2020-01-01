A view of the New Year fireworks above Jumeirah Beach Residence, a sea-side development in Dubai. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Dazzling lights shows, fireworks everywhere and a festive atmosphere enthralled Dubai visitors and residents alike on New Year's Eve, with over 2 million people welcoming 2020 on the city's streets.

About one billion people watched the celebrations online and on television channels around the world too, it was announced on Wednesday.

On his official Twitter feed, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, thanked the team who helped organise the event.