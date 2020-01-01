Dubai: Dazzling lights shows, fireworks everywhere and a festive atmosphere enthralled Dubai visitors and residents alike on New Year's Eve, with over 2 million people welcoming 2020 on the city's streets.
About one billion people watched the celebrations online and on television channels around the world too, it was announced on Wednesday.
On his official Twitter feed, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, thanked the team who helped organise the event.
"Thanks to everyone who contributed to organisation, mobility, security protection and media. Thanks to those who provided safety to everyone...Thank you Dubai team," he tweeted.