Sharjah: Sharjah Police say they recorded 19,869 seat belt violations by motorists in the emirate during 2018.
As many as 4,426 instances of using mobile phones while driving were also recorded during the first six months of 2018, according to Sharjah Police statistics.
Captain Saud Al Shaiba, spokesperson for the Traffic and Patrol Department, said, “Wearing seat belts is important as it reduces 70 per cent injuries in case of an accident. The penalties for not wearing a seat belt is a fine of Dh400 and four black points under the new traffic law,” he said.
He urged drivers and passengers to fasten their seat belts and make sure to strap children under the age of 10 in the back seat. “I urge mothers to not carry their children on their lap in the car’s front seat even if they are using seat belts.”
In case of an accident or sudden braking, children could be thrown on to the windshield.
Captain Al Shaiba said figures showed major accidents happened because drivers were using mobile phones while driving.
Using a mobile phone while driving incurs a fine of Dh800 and four black points.