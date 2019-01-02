Dubai: Travel movement during last week of 2018 reached more than 1.8 million passengers in Dubai, an official in the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai said on Wednesday.
Major General Mohammad Ahmad Al Merri, Director General of (GDRFA) Dubai, said that travel movement between December 23, 2018 and January 1, 2019, reached 1.8 million passengers through airports, sea and land ports.
About 287,923 travellers used smart gates during the week which ease the traffic through Dubai international airports.
December 28 set the highest number of travellers arrived to Dubai with 111,218 passengers.
“We follow our leaders directives to make people happy. It is a major goal in GDRFA and we are keen to implement it by having the necessary mechanism to make it easy for travellers. The figures showing how Dubai is an attraction destination for everyone,” Maj Gen Al Merri said.
Al Merri thanked GDRFA employees for welcoming travellers arriving to the airport with greetings and big smile.
“The passport control officers have a major role in easing procedures of travellers. Passengers were happy to complete their procedures within seconds by using smart gates and smart tunnel too,” he added.
Highlights
1.8 million passengers through airports, sea and land ports on last week of 2018
1.6 million passengers through airports
102,829 passengers through land ports
31,989 passengers through seaports