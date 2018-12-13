Dubai: Celebrating 20 years of excellence in the medical field, 16 winners in various medical categories were honoured with the Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Awards for Medical Sciences on Wednesday.
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, deputy ruler of Dubai and the patron of the awards who honoured the awardees, in his speech stressed upon the culture of innovation and excellence in the field of scientific research.
The main theme of the awards was disorders of the musculoskeletal system along with orthopaedic and rheumatology diseases.
The Special Honorary Personality of the Year in celebration of the Year of Zayed was awarded to the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre from Saudi Arabia.
Six awards were conferred upon UAE experts in the field. The Hamdan Award for outstanding Clinical Department in Public Sector in the UAE went to the Department of Rheumatology, Dubai Hospital.
Five individual UAE nationals were recognised for their outstanding contribution to the health sector. They were Dr Abdul Wahab Yousuf Al Muhaideb, zoologist, Dr Abdul Razzaq Al Madani, endocrinologist, Dr Arif Abdullah Al Noryani, cardiologist, Hussain Mohammad Qayed, medical caregiver and Professor Sehamuddin Galadari for original published paper in Hamdan Medical Journal.
In the Arab sub section Professor Ahmad M. Al Hassan from Sudan was conferred the Distinguished Personality honour. Others included Professor Qutayba Hamid from Iraq and Dean of the College of Medicine, Sharjah; and Professor Faisal Shaheen from Saudi Arabia.
In the International section, Professor Frederick S. Kaplan, professor of orthopaedic molecular medicine from the US, was honoured with the Grand Hamdan International Award.
The Hamdan award for Medical Excellence was conferred upon Professor Graham Hughes, head of London Lupus Centre at the London Bridge hospital, Professor Franklin Sim and his team for orthopaedic surgery, and Professor Vijay K. Goel from US for orthopaedic mechanics.
The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests including Abdul Rahman Al Owais, the UAE Minister for Health.