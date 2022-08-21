Dubai: Fifteen winners matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1 million - securing Dh66,666.66 each - in the latest weekly Mahzooz (Lucky) draw on Saturday night.
As always, the weekly raffle draw, operated by EWINGS, saw three other participants share Dh300,000. The winners who received Dh100,000 each were David and Robert from India, and Stephanus from South Africa.
In total, 1,138 participants took home Dh1,692,000 in prize money. This includes 1,120 winners who matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.