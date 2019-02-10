Dubai: As many as 142 winners took home 32kg of gold, five BMW cars, several gold bars and Samsung smart TVs as part of the 24th Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) that ended on a high note last week.
Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group’s (DGJG) promotions for gold and diamond shoppers aimed at enriching shoppers’ experience and offered the deals that brought value to both residents and tourist alike, the group said in a press release on Sunday.
“For the first time since its inception in 1996, the group designed two separate promotions for gold and diamond shoppers. With over 250 participating outlets, the 39-day promotion saw as many as 142 winners taking home valuable and memorable assets making it the biggest season for shoppers so far,” it said.
As an initiative to offer something new and unique, the newly introduced promotions as per the jewellery category boosted interest of shoppers and sales this year, the group said.
Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG), said “This was a well thought out initiative and we have been successful to a large extent. The market has evolved over the years so did we in terms of our promotions. We saw a lot of millennial buyers from the Asian subcontinent, Arab world and Europe, which is a very encouraging sign. We hope to see a similar or even a better participation by the shoppers next year.”
The group said Dubai’s gold and jewellery industry is one of the very few industries that unite under one umbrella to offer such grand promotions consistently for the past 24 years. The group has given away a total of 950 kilograms of gold over the last 24 years, more than any other establishment in the world.
Ahmad Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), added: “Our long-term partners, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG), have consistently offered incredible chances to win for residents and visitors to Dubai, enhancing the overall experience of Dubai Shopping Festival. This year was no different, with even greater promotions and prizes on offer.”