Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG), said “This was a well thought out initiative and we have been successful to a large extent. The market has evolved over the years so did we in terms of our promotions. We saw a lot of millennial buyers from the Asian subcontinent, Arab world and Europe, which is a very encouraging sign. We hope to see a similar or even a better participation by the shoppers next year.”