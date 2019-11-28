People bid at a car auction of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening. Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) raised Dh24.5 million from the sale of 13 cars at auction at Emirates Palace on Wednesday.

The cars had been confiscated by court order from those who had failed to settle debts and the money raised went back into paying those dues. One of the cars sold, a 2006 Pagani sold for Dh15.1 million.

There was a 109 per cent increase on the initial valuation of all vehicles said the ADJD.

Specifications of all cars were listed on the ADJD website and smart apps ahead of the sale.

The sale was lauded for its transparency, clarity and impartiality, for providing modified, rare and classic cars at prices fixed by independent experts.