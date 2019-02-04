“The Women’s Heritage Walk replicates Emirati migration patterns, and through it we highlight the rich history of our ancestors. As we walk in the desert, we dive into our beautiful culture alongside women of many nationalities and backgrounds who participate in this adventure to connect not only with the past, but also to connect deeply with themselves and move forward into the future. They do so through the beauty of the desert and its gifts of wisdom, purity, and serenity which we lack in today’s technology occupied and time-pressed society,” said Asma Al Mutawa, partner and organiser of the event which begin in since 2015.