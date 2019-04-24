1001 Nights: The Last Chapter artists perform at the opening ceremony of Sharjah's Unesco World Book Capital 2019 at Sharjah Amphitheatre. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

When 1001 Nights: The Last Chapter was announced last month, Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, head of the Inauguration Ceremony Committee of the Sharjah World Book Capital, said: “It will change the face of live entertainment in the UAE and reinvent the genre of performing arts.”

On its world premiere on Tuesday evening, the mega spectacle did just that as it plunged the audience in a riveting acrobatics-filled fantasy world, complete with breathtaking aerial stunts, synchronised dances, a gripping storyline and live music by a 51-piece orchestra led by the renowned Harout Fazlian,.

1001 nights - The Last Chapter artists perform at the opening ceremony of Sharjah's UNESCO World Book Capital 2019 at Sharjah Amphitheatre. 23rd April is 2019. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The immersive show marked the launch of Sharjah as the Unesco World Book Capital 2019, a landmark day for the city which prides itself for its diversity and pluralism.

His Highness Dr. Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who attended the celebration, said: “Sharjah’s vision for a strong economy, a compassionate community and scientific research is through knowledge at an early age.”

1001 nights - The Last Chapter artists perform at the opening ceremony Sharjah's Unesco World Book Capital 2019 at Sharjah Amphitheatre. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Expressing happiness over the Emirate’s selection as the Unesco World Book Capital, he added: “Sharjah can be a cradle of cultural revival and renaissance, and a minaret of knowledge.”

The theatrical, inspired by an epic collection of Arabic folk takes written during the Islamic Golden Age, features over 500 artists from various corners of the world.

1001 nights - The Last Chapter artists perform at the opening ceremony Sharjah's Unesco World Book Capital 2019 at Sharjah Amphitheatre. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The premise of 1001 Nights is well known.Scorned by an unfaithful wife, King Shahryar takes a new wife every day only to have her killed the next morning. One night he marriesScheherazade who comes up with an ingenious plan to escape death. Every night she would tell him a story, and leave it hanging. 1001 captivating stories later, Sharhyar decided to keep her.

In the Al Majaz Amphitheatre production, however, Scheherazade is seen telling one last story to her three children, Fayrouz, Kader and Amin who then embark on epic journeys that take them across land and sea, in search of the objects mentioned by their dying mother.

1001 nights - The Last Chapter artists perform at the opening ceremony Sharjah's Unesco World Book Capital 2019 at Sharjah Amphitheatre. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The live imagery, dare devil acrobatics, dazzling light effects, colourful costumes and the spectacular sets have to be seen to be believed for there has never been anything even remotely in the region.

The first-of-its-kind live entertainment production,developed by Multiple International in partnership with 7Fingers and Artists In Motion, will have one show daily at the Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah’s Buheirah Corniche area until Saturday. Audiences will be able to enjoy the show in three languages at the same time – Arabic, English and French.