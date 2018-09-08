Dubai: 100,000 tonnes of ice were used to cool down the ‘DubaICE’ snow-themed beach festival at Dubai Ladies Club, held from August 18 to September 1, the club revealed on Saturday.

More than 7,500 women and children visited the winter-themed festival — a 15.4 per cent increase in footfall on last year’s edition — held at the only women’s beach in Dubai.

The majority of women and children who participated in DubaICE were from GCC countries, with 70 per cent of international visitors coming from Saudi Arabia.

The second edition of DubaICE included many snow, water, and entertainment activities, including an ice structure for children’s activities, performances by Disney ‘Frozen’ characters, snowman building, a slime-making station, and more.

The Igloo Spa feature offering complimentary massages and facials inspired by the sub-zero temperatures of the Arctic.

The highlight of this year’s event was a floating iceberg island overlooking the Dubai Ladies Club beachfront. It featured a lounging area with complimentary drinks.

Private cabanas were also enjoyed by visitors, as well as a tanning corner that offered complimentary organic and natural tanning products.

Lamia Abdul Aziz Khan, director of Dubai Ladies Club, said: “This year’s event was more challenging to carry out, due to the significant increase in the number of activities included. However, despite twice as many activities, the dedicated efforts of the hard-working team at Dubai Ladies Club made ‘DubaICE’ a resounding success. The impressive number of visitors reflects the success of this unique experience, which has now become a signature event hosted by Dubai Ladies Club and is yet another great achievement to be added to the club’s list of accomplishments.”